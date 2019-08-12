Visible Announces Second Cohort Selected for 2019 Visible Connect Accelerator Program

Six nonprofits awarded $15,000 financial grant each, free mobile devices on Visible’s service, and mentorship to support efforts to solve social issues with mobile technology

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visible , the all-digital phone service backed by Verizon, announced today the second cohort of its annual Visible Connect Accelerator Program, which supports nonprofit organizations changing their communities using mobile technology. In continued partnership with Uncharted , a social impact accelerator, the Visible Connect Accelerator Program awards a $15,000 financial grant and free mobile devices with one year of Visible service to each nonprofit selected. Additionally, the program offers executive mentorship through Visible’s network of experts with deep business expertise.

This year’s cohort is comprised of nonprofits tackling critical social issues, including education inequality, veteran affairs, social justice, and more. The selected organizations include:

Empower Work

Empower Work is building a future where every person is supported, valued, and empowered at work. They provide immediate, confidential support - emotional and tactical - for tough work situations via SMS.

GoodCallNYC

GoodCallNYC

Good Call protects the rights of marginalized communities by providing immediate access to legal support in case of arrest.



Good Call protects the rights of marginalized communities by providing immediate access to legal support in case of arrest. LitLab

LitLab accelerates underserved children's learning to narrow the opportunity gap. Their products revolutionize the way ELL families ensure their children’s academic and lifelong success.

Objective Zero

The Objective Zero Foundation combats suicide within the military community by enhancing access to wellness resources and peer support.

UPchieve

UPchieve

UPchieve is a free, online platform that connects low-income students with live tutors any time they need it.



UPchieve is a free, online platform that connects low-income students with live tutors any time they need it. WeThrive

WeThrive equips underestimated youth to own their future by helping teachers increase classroom engagement, real-world learning and future-readiness by creating student-run companies, earning real revenues.

“Visible congratulates and welcomes each nonprofit accepted to the second cohort of Visible Connect,” said Miguel Quiroga, CEO of Visible. “We applaud their innovative use of mobile technology and look forward to supporting these organizations as they make a lasting positive impact in their communities.”

“At Visible, we’ve been passionate about our commitment to social good since day one,” said Meagan Dorsch, Head of Social Good at Visible. “We recognize that our employees possess invaluable skills and experiences that can assist these organizations as they grow their tech-fueled mission. We look forward to sharing our time and passion with this year’s cohort, and to continuing our collective mission of using mobile technology for good.”

Visible partners with Uncharted, a 501(c)(3) organization, to host and run the Accelerator Program. Since 2009, Uncharted has helped social entrepreneurs raise $252 million, create impact in 96 countries, and benefit 37 million lives.

More information can be found on Visible's Medium and at www.visible.com/connect .

About Visible

Backed by Verizon, Visible is the first all-digital wireless carrier in the US, offering unlimited text, talk, data, and hotspot, all running on Verizon’s 4G LTE Network. Visible is fundamentally changing the way consumers get, pay for, and manage their phone service. For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store .

About Uncharted

Uncharted is a social impact accelerator that builds coordinated movements of people to tackle problems from all angles. They partner with corporations, foundations, and governments to launch initiatives that connect those working on the same problem and help them go to scale. To date, Uncharted has helped social entrepreneurs raise $252 million, create impact in 96 countries, and benefit 37 million lives.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Visible

visible@launchsquad.com

212-564-3665



