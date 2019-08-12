Ink Additives Market To Reach USD 2.82 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Ink Additives Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Ink Additives Industry Trends – Product launches and research for eco-friendly additives.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ink Additives market was valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The study covers ink additives, which are used as mixing agents into inks for providing properties like speedy drying, high viscosity, enable uniform spreading, defect protection, etc. Recent emergence of e-commerce and packaging industry has paved the way for the development of the ink additives market, due to the high volume of printing and packaging operations taking place. The global ink additives market is heading towards products which cause less impact on the environment and provide increased shelf life to the end products.

Rising emergence of advertising and print media, wide scope of application in the food packaging, availability of public as well private funds for research, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, stringent government regulations, increasing awareness among population towards digital media, unavailability of homegrown manufacturers in some of the economies, associated health effects, are the major hinderance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ink additives market is growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. High e-commerce across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

The market is dominated by water-based ink additives, which account for about 55% of the total share and growing at a CAGR of 5%. Solvent based type of ink additives account for about one third of the market share.

Stringent government regulations related to environment pollution and pacts among various countries regarding reduction of environmental emissions is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Ink market stands at around USD 19.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 26 billion by the year 2026. This hints that the growth prospects for ink additives market are phenomenal.

Key participants include BASF Germany, DOW Chemicals, Elementis, Munzing, Altana, Allnex, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema, Ashland, Raybo Chemicals.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Ink Additives market on the basis of type, state type, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dispersants

Rheology Modifiers

Slip & Rub Materials

Wetting Agents

Foam Control

State Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Water based

Solvent Based

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

About Reports and Data

