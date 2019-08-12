ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Launches New Loyalty Program with Access to Rare Products

Florida’s best-known alcohol retailer unveils new program that includes invites to the “Vault,” a members-only site storing many of the world’s most sought-after bourbons, scotches and wine

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida’s largest and best-known independent wine and spirits retailer, announces today the launch of ABC Access , the company’s new loyalty and rewards program. It is organized into three status levels called keys: Bronze, Silver and Gold, with the Gold level giving customers access to the Vault, which will exclusively house and sell some of the world’s most sought-after bottles of wine, scotch, bourbon and more, including Pappy Van Winkle, Weller 12 and Opus One. The Vault can only be accessed when a member reaches Gold level through points earned and by receiving an emailed invitation from ABC.



“We’re focused on providing our guests with great selection and service, and ABC Access is a new way to offer outstanding benefits and rewards to our loyalty members,” said Charles Bailes III, chairman and CEO of ABC. “Signing up for ABC Access gives a loyalty member immediate benefits, and then the more they shop, the closer they’ll be to the unmatched access provided in the Vault.”

The ABC Access tiers are based on a point system where five points are earned per dollar spent, and 10 points on ABC’s Sourced & Certified Collection . Bronze level is zero to 2,500 points; Silver level ranges from 2,500 to 5,000 points; and Gold level is anything above 5,000 points. Benefits at each level include $5 coupons, free bottles, $10 off of every $100 spent on wine, a birthday gift and more. The most exclusive offering is available to Gold status members who earn enough points for an invitation to unlock and buy from the Vault.

The Vault will be loaded with rare bottles several times a month. Products will be selected based on quality, price and rarity. Once a member receives a key (a link via email) to the Vault, a single item may be purchased. All Vault-selected bottles are sold on a first come, first serve basis, so the faster ABC Access member use their key, the greater chance of bringing the product home.

The Florida, family-owned business has been serving guests since 1936. ABC offers in-store services from sampling areas, wine experts, a Concierge service for large events and delivery in select locations soon. ABC has over 120 stores in Florida which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers cigars and accessories. Each location has a knowledgeable staff to help customers navigate their preferences to find the perfect match.

To find a store near you, visit abcfws.com . You can also keep up with ABC by following them on Instagram at abcfinewinespirits and Facebook at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits . For a list of the full breakdown of ABC Access and to sign up, visit abcfws.com/access or abcfws.com/register .

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 121 stores throughout Florida with five more under construction. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

