ICMI Certifies Bright Horizons via its Contact Center Site Certification Program

Contact Center Site Certification Program Validates Bright Horizons for its Best-in-Class Contact Center and Effective Customer Management Strategy

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) , the authority on contact center excellence, today announced that it has certified Bright Horizons through its Contact Center Site Certification program. Bright Horizons, a company that provides early childhood education and care, back-up child and elder care, tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment programs, and is the largest provider of employer-sponsored child care, passed a comprehensive initial audit and certified immediately. Their accelerated advancement through the rigorous certification program is extremely rare, and validates Bright Horizons’ best-in-class contact center operations and customer management strategy.



ICMI’s Contact Center Site Certification Program supports a comprehensive contact center management framework that employs a mix of specialized tools, cross-industry best practices, assessments, and proven systems. Completing the rigorous audit process enables participating organizations to deliver sustained contact center efficiency and effectiveness over the long term, including real fiscal impact on both top and bottom lines.

“Achieving world-class performance across the numerous people, process and technology benchmarks covered in ICMI’s certification program enables organizations to deliver an optimal customer experience,” noted Tara Gibb, ICMI’s Group Portfolio Director. “Given their high performance via the assessment and audit, Bright Horizons is clearly committed to providing a world-class experience for their customers, and the ICMI team congratulates them on their accomplishment.”

Through ICMI’s Contact Center Site Certification, participating organizations are able to focus on meeting core business objectives, including:

Improving the financial performance of the contact center

Building and maintaining customer loyalty and lifetime customer value

Standardizing processes and best practice collaboration

Increasing employee engagement and satisfaction

Improving business intelligence and analytics

“We are honored to receive this prestigious certification, and I am so proud that the practices and processes our team has established meet the rigorous requirements set by ICMI,” said Scott Schleisman, Bright Horizons Contact Center Vice President. “This formal recognition of all the great work being done by everyone in our Contact Center further validates the high-quality customer service the families and employers we serve have come to know and expect. It is also indicative of the phenomenal support we receive from our internal business partners, as this certification as a premier contact center was truly a team effort.”

To learn more about ICMI Site Certification, performance improvement consulting and contact center training, please visit: https://www.icmi.com/Consulting

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons is trusted by families around the world to provide care and education for their children. Operating approximately 1,100 child care centers, Bright Horizons cares for approximately 120,000 children annually in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and India. Used by more than 1,100 of the world’s best employers across industries, Bright Horizons back-up child and elder care, tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment programs support employees through every life and career stage, and help people succeed at work and at home. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com .

Heather Donner

ICMI PR

ICMIPR@UBM.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.