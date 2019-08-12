Global First for LEED Pilot Credit EQpc124

enVerid, TLC Engineering, and Southwest Florida Community Foundation awarded first LEED Gold Certification using new indoor air quality pilot credit

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA and Fort Meyers, FL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enVerid Systems, the leader in HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) technology, and TLC Engineering Solutions® announce the first ever LEED Gold Certification using the new indoor air quality pilot credit from the U.S. Green Building Council. Southwest Florida Community Foundation (SWFCF) earned seven LEED points under the pilot credit by deploying enVerid’s HLR modules in its Collaboratory building in Fort Myers, Florida. SWFCF also earned two LEED points for energy savings resulting from the use of HLR modules, for a total of 9 LEED points.



This is the first project in the world to be awarded points under the new performance-based indoor air quality design and assessment pilot credit EQpc124. The Collaboratory earned 66 total credits to secure LEED Gold certification. The inclusion of enVerid’s HLR modules increased the rating from LEED Silver to LEED Gold.



The Collaboratory is the first building to deploy enVerid’s HLR technology on the west coast of Florida, with additional projects in both design and construction throughout the state. TLC, as MEP engineer on the project, supported local Fort Myers architects Parker Mudgett Smith to design the renovation of the historic Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot and 15,000 square foot expansion. The new Collaboratory houses the Foundation, serves as a community venue, and offers shared work and tech hub collaboration space.



By incorporating the HLR smart scrubbing technology, TLC was able to engineer a design with lower first costs than conventional design, as well as improve indoor air quality. Utility costs are also reduced through reducing the volume of outside air introduced into the building. The project team worked with Sustainable Engineering Concepts, LLC who was the LEED administrator for the project.



“Achieving this large number of LEED points is a fantastic validation of our technology and the benefit it provides to our customers”, said Ted Vergis, Vice President of Sales for enVerid Systems. “During the last year we have seen adoption of our HLR-based indoor air quality management solution in commercial buildings in many parts of the country due to a desire to provide better indoor air quality and reduce first costs on new construction. This is due in large part to enVerid’s unique ability to scrub for formaldehyde and CO2, as well as other VOCs found in commercial buildings, which enabled us to perform better than the LEED required maximum concentration levels of these contaminants while reducing outside air requirements.”



In January, enVerid’s HLR-1000E module received the highest honor of the HVAC industry, the AHR Expo Product of the Year Award. Independent judges from the industry described the product as “not only innovative, but visionary,” calling it “an industry game-changer.” enVerid also took home the top award in the AHR Expo Green Building Category.



HLR technology enables immediate capital cost savings on new HVAC systems and provides up to 30% energy savings and superior indoor air quality (IAQ) in buildings. Users of HLR technology can earn up to twelve LEED points for new construction and seventeen LEED points for existing buildings from the U.S. Green Building Council’s program for green buildings. enVerid’s HLR modules provide the desired indoor air quality while reducing energy costs by removing unwanted indoor air contaminants without requiring wholesale replacement of indoor air, which is a very energy-intensive process.



HLR technology has a fundamental impact on the entire design and scale of HVAC systems in commercial buildings, allowing significant downsizing of such systems by eliminating the parasitic load associated with the practice of “air replacement”. The common practice of pushing large amounts of outside air into the building through its HVAC systems, driven by the need to maintain indoor air quality (IAQ), creates excessive load on the air conditioning systems which requires oversized units and causes tremendous energy waste. The downsizing of HVAC systems enabled by HLR technology delivers immediate capital cost savings on new HVAC systems and up to 30% ongoing energy savings. Furthermore, recycling indoor air also means reducing the building’s intake of polluted outside air. Better indoor air quality is proven to significantly enhance cognitive performance, productivity, and overall health.



About enVerid Systems, Inc. enVerid is committed to improving energy efficiency and indoor air quality in buildings worldwide through its innovative, award-winning HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) solutions. HLR technology enables immediate capital cost savings on new HVAC systems and provides up to 30% energy savings and superior indoor air quality. Deployed in nearly 10 million sqft of commercial, academic, and government buildings, enVerid’s HLR solution is ASHRAE-compliant, LEED-compliant, and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit www.enverid.com.



About TLC Engineering Solutions TLC is an award-winning, national Top 25 consulting engineering firm serving healthcare, education, transportation, government and commercial markets across the United States and around the world, providing exceptional MEP, Fire Protection, Life Safety, Technology, Structural engineering, Energy and Sustainability consulting and Building Commissioning as well as Theatre and Acoustical consulting services. Founded in Orlando, Florida in 1955, the firm is in its 65th year of business supporting architects, contractors, facility owners and investors.



