RoadSync Introduces Express Deposit

New feature allows customers to receive funds in 30 minutes or less

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital payments platform RoadSync today introduced Express Deposit, a new feature that allows customers to cash out minutes after their transaction is completed. With Express Deposit, customers can receive funds at night, on weekends - whenever is most convenient for them.



Standard payments typically take between two and four business days, but customers using Express Deposit will now be able to receive funds on their debit card in 30 minutes or less. RoadSync customers can use Express Deposit whenever or wherever they need it.

“RoadSync simplifies payments and helps the logistics industry run faster – and now with Express Deposit, we’re making it faster to cash out after a transaction too,” said Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. “By using Express Deposit, customers will now have access to their funds via a debit card in minutes, not days.”

There is a per transaction fee to use Express Deposit but no charge to set up the feature.

RoadSync allows warehouses, freight handlers, trucking companies, heavy truck repair and maintenance shops and others to digitally invoice and accept payments quickly, conveniently and securely. The company’s platform dramatically reduces payment processing time and maximizes revenue collection. RoadSync recently passed the $100 million mark for payments processed after just two years of operations.

“We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers,” said Gregg. “Features like Express Deposit help us deliver on our promise of making payments in logistics quick and simple.”

About RoadSync

RoadSync, founded in 2015, is the digital payment platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business throughout the industry.

Media Contact

Brianna Hayes

Uproar PR for RoadSync

bhayes@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102x237



