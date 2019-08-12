World Housing Solution Develops Prototype Military Field Hospital

First-of-its-kind unit designed to be delivered via C-130 aircraft

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Housing Solution , a manufacturer of expeditionary rigid wall structures for disaster relief and the U.S. military, today announces that it has developed a new prototype military field hospital to help save lives of troops stationed at forward operating bases and other remote areas around the world.



“The nature of warfare has changed dramatically over the past few decades, but we’re still treating injured warfighters in tents – a tactic that dates back to the Revolutionary War,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution. “Our new solution is designed to deliver a field hospital anywhere in the world that is a comparable setting to what you would find at your local hospital.”

One thing that makes World Housing Solution’s new prototype superior to other solutions is that it can delivered by a C-130 aircraft, so it can be on site where it is needed in a matter of hours.

Once delivered, the hospital can be up and running in a matter of hours, providing life-saving medical care. The new prototype – like all World Housing Solution structures – can be set up by practically anyone and doesn’t require the use of heavy equipment or forklifts.

Other features of WHS’s new military field hospital include:

The availability of a hybrid power system, allowing it to run off the grid with the implementation of self-contained solar power panels and batteries with generator backup

A sterile environment; unlike tents, World Housing Solution’s field hospital can be maintained as a sterile environment, reducing the possibility of infection

Positive or negative pressure rooms, so contaminants can be contained inside the building or prevented from entering sterile environments

Pre-op, post-op and ICU beds to provide different levels of care

World Housing Solution’s new military field hospital technology is also scalable, so it can be as small as a clinic with a few beds or designed with multiple operating rooms and beds to care for dozens of patients.

World Housing Solution has demonstrated its new field hospital technology to the Medical Modernization and Planning Office of the Command Surgeon for the U.S. Air Force as a solution to meet the needs of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS).

The company’s rapidly deployable shelters are easy-to-assemble structures that will not rust, rot, mold, mildew or decay and are built to be hurricane-resistant. Built from prefabricated rapidly deployable panels, these next-gen buildings are an alternative to tents, wood or steel structures, and offer far greater security, efficiency and comfort. They’re also reusable, so a field hospital or other structure can be transported to another location and reused – instead of being left behind or destroyed.

Click here for a detailed look at World Housing Solution’s new military field hospital technology.

About World Housing Solution

World Housing Solution, founded in 2011, is a design and manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates robust, deployable composite structures, using innovative technologies that allow for quick assembly of highly energy efficient, off the grid capable, structures. The company has delivered these environmentally friendly, long-lasting structures to U.S. military units stationed in overseas camps as a more versatile, cost effective and safer alternative to legacy constructions. Recently, World Housing Solution expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division. The company delivered three fully integrated Clinics on Wheels to Puerto Rico to provide medical relief for those affected by Hurricane Maria. A clinic was also dispatched to Texas after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston. World Housing Solution ranks 444 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

Media Contact:

Brianna Hayes

Uproar PR for World Housing Solution

bhayes@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102x237



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.