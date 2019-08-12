ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|05-Aug-19
|15,381
|193.01
|2,968,668.35
|06-Aug-19
|15,430
|192.40
|2,968,721.20
|07-Aug-19
|15,430
|192.39
|2,968,591.59
|08-Aug-19
|15,324
|193.83
|2,970,326.01
|09-Aug-19
|15,340
|193.52
|2,968,650.49
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Sander Hofman, phone +31 6 23810214
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
