Ackroo launches AckrooPAY

Ackroo adds payment processing services for their growing client list

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing and gift card technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that they have launched AckrooPAY, Ackroo’s payment services product. As a soon to be registered ISO, Ackroo now offers in-store and online credit and debit transaction processing for their growing client list. Ackroo clients will now have a single point of contact to help them manage all of their primary merchant currencies like payment, gift card and loyalty and in turn will gain even more insight into the various spending patterns of their customers in order to better leverage the Ackroo platform for growth. For Ackroo, this means further differentiation in the marketplace and an additional revenue stream that the Company expects will have a significant impact on their organic growth in the years ahead.



“The addition of payments services is the next big strategic step in the evolution of Ackroo’s multi-currency marketing platform,” commented Steve Levely, Chief Executive Officer of Ackroo. “We have spent the last few years organically and inorganically improving the marketing aspect of our products and services to address the growing demand from our customers. Although we are committed to continuing to improve in this area it has become clear that we also needed to further advance the payments aspect of our solution as well by adding payment processing as a complement to our physical and digital gift card offering. As our industry continues to consolidate, offering an omni-channel solution for marketing and payment really is the path to growth that we believe will help us further differentiate in the marketplace and position us for scale. It’s an exciting advancement for our customers, our Company and our shareholders.”

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides merchants of all sizes a robust, cloud based multi-currency marketing platform to help attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Through a SaaS based business model, Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing and payment services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo’s technology solution and to provide a single point of contact for all of their primary merchant currencies. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

For information, please contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo

Tel: 613-599-2396 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the company’s ability to raise enough capital to support the company’s go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the company’s strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers’ budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



