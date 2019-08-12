Paradigm Invites Industry to Learn, Share, Improve at Annual Conference

Industry Experts Offer Unique Insights, Technology Previews, and Interaction

Window and door manufacturers throughout the U.S. and Canada are scheduled to converge on Madison, Wis., Sept. 24, for the 2019 Paradigm Annual Conference.

Based on input from previous Conference attendees, this year’s event is designed with a streamlined agenda packed with industry insight, innovation, and ample opportunities to share ideas. Paradigm Marketing Manager, Ryan Mayrand, says this year’s conference promises to be the best yet, with educational tracks for executives, IT staff, and sales and marketing professionals.

“Window and door manufactures will get a unique look at Paradigm’s technology, pick up best practices for improving their customer experience, exchange ideas with industry experts and colleagues, and take home action items for improving the return on their technology investment,” he explains.

In addition to a line-up of in-house experts, Paradigm has programed a host of building product, marketing, and technology authorities to offer advice on topics ranging from the Pareto Principle to website analytics. Attendees will also have an opportunity to informally mix and mingle with Paradigm leaders and industry colleagues at a pre-conference mixer.

Following the formal education sessions, Paradigm presenters will be available at a trade show-style event where conference goers can ask questions and dig a little deeper into topics that interest them. Attendees can also schedule more formal one-on-one consultations with Paradigm staff.

For more information on Conference, visit myparadigm.com/AnnualConference.

