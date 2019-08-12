Partnerize and Skimlinks Debut Enhanced Integration To Deliver Additional Data Transparency to Partner Marketers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , the leading provider of AI-powered partner automation solutions to global brands, and Skimlinks , the leading commerce content platform, today announced the first in a series of enhancements to their integration that dramatically enhances the traffic and conversion data available to their shared brand clients. This enhanced integration makes complete domain-level insights available to advertisers for reporting, analysis, and optimization.



Advertisers need rich data and insights to manage their campaigns and drive incremental growth. For some time, advertisers have sought transparency into which content partners were responsible for traffic and conversions. With the enhanced integration, Partnerize clients will have access to complete domain-level data for traffic and conversions originating on the Skimlinks platform.

With this domain-level data, brand leaders can review and analyze which publishers and specific domains are driving the best results. From there they can manage their campaigns more effectively and improve partner marketing results.

“Transparency is key to driving the best possible results from your partnerships,” said Mal Cowley, Partnerize Cofounder and CEO. “Our enhanced integration with Skimlinks enables us to empower our shared clients with better measurement and optimization so they can drive even better results from the channel.”

Sebastien Blanc, Skimlinks CEO, said, “Skimlinks and Partnerize have a shared vision where we are focused on helping the world's leading publishers and brands grow their business and create new revenue streams. This is why we are excited to increase the data transparency available from Skimlinks to brands working with Partnerize, enabling them to make real data-driven commercial decisions and drive extraordinary growth.

The new integration and data are available immediately to all shared Partnerize and Skimlinks clients.

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks powers commerce content strategies for publishers. As the world’s largest commerce content monetisation platform, it helps grow a revenue stream that can contribute as much as a quarter of a publisher’s overall revenue, which enables publishers to be less dependent on advertising.

Its technology automatically earns publishers a share of sales they drive through product links in commerce-related content created by editors. The platform is a one-stop solution providing the technology and the data to start, grow and successfully scale a content commerce strategy across desktop, tablet and mobile.

Skimlinks connects 60,000 publishers to 48,500 merchants around the world, generating $2.5m of sales every day. With over ten years in the industry, Skimlinks is ideally placed to become the publisher’s trusted long-term partner. Clients include half of the top content publishers in the US and UK such as Conde Nast, Hearst, Yahoo!, Huffington Post, Trinity Mirror, and MailOnline.

The platform is scalable and supported by 100% trusted privacy frameworks certified by EDAA and IAB with complete GDPR compliance.

Media Contacts:

Diane Anderson

WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com

Jean-Christophe Gombeaud

VP - Marketing

Skimlinks

+44 (0)7400 849 746

jc.gombeaud@skimlinks.com



