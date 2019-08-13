Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market Driver, Restraints, Trends, Supply Chain

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global rapid microbiology testing kits market was valued at about $3.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.85 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of rapid microbiology test kits and equipment. Rapid testing methods include equipment such as flow cytometry and mass spectroscopy. Rapid microbiology testing has high sensitivity and less turnover time compared to traditional methods, and is used to diagnose infectious diseases or target products by examining pathogens within a short period.

The global rapid microbiology testing kits market was valued at about $3.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.85 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America respectively.

The rising number of infectious diseases is one of the major drivers for the rapid microbiology testing kits market. Rapid diagnostic tests are faster, more reliable, and more widely available than traditional tests. As the number of infectious disease cases increases, the need for tests to confirm these disease also increases. With increasing demand for microbiology tests, the need for rapid microbiology tests is increasing as it gives quicker results than normal microbiology tests. For example, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis was 15.5 million and the number of emergency department visits with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis was 3.7 million, in the USA in 2016.

The stringent regulations related to rapid microbiology testing kits are a major restraint for the market. This is because scientific validation is a critical part of obtaining regulatory approval for a rapid microbiology testing method. In this regard, various tests such as a test for accuracy, specificity, precision, range and robustness are mandatory.

Technological advancements are an emerging trend in the rapid microbiology testing kits market. This is mainly because these technological advancements improve reliability and efficiency of tests and testing methods. Automation in rapid microbial detection enables higher throughputs and greater accuracy in results. Similarly, robotic cassette handling, incubation and imaging reduces the risks of miscounts, mid-test contamination and incorrect data entry, which leads to fewer false positives and out-of-specification investigations. Fewer investigations then ultimately improves uptime, and reduces delay and recall of tests. For example, in 2017, Abbott Laboratories announced a next generation Alinity HQ Hematology Analyzer that is aimed to minimize errors and reduce manual steps in testing.

Major players in the rapid microbiology testing kits market include Abbott Laboratories , Becton, Dickinson and Company , Bruker Corporation , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. , Danaher Corporation

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rapid microbiology testing kits market overviews, analyzes and forecasts rapid microbiology testing kits market size and growth for the global rapid microbiology testing kits market, rapid microbiology testing kits market share, rapid microbiology testing kits market players, rapid microbiology testing kits market size, rapid microbiology testing kits market segments and geographies, rapid microbiology testing kits market trends, rapid microbiology testing kits market drivers and rapid microbiology testing kits market restraints, rapid microbiology testing kits market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

