Vertical Separation Report, 2019: A Code for Cord-Cutting Telcos?

No longer just a 'regulatory punishment', there are good business reasons for separation.



This report reviews the concept of vertical separation and its changing role for the telecoms industry.



'Vertical separation' encompasses different concepts, ranging from rather mild reporting requirements to full ownership separation. The report shows that the concept is not unique to telecoms, but has been implemented in a great many industries.



Within telecoms, vertical separation was long considered a regulatory remedy for those cases where a dominant operator discriminated unduly against its rivals. The report sheds light on the main drivers of separation, and how they are changing this situation and are making vertical separation a reasonable business strategy for operators.



A number of case studies will illustrate the approaches already taken by several operators towards separation and how the current trend is evolving towards voluntary separation.

