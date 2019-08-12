5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Report, 2019 - Can 5G FWA Rival FTTH?

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Potential of 5G Fixed Wireless Access - Can 5G FWA rival FTTH?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides answers to the following questions:

What is FWA (fixed wireless access) and what level of service does it currently offer?

What will the advent of 5G change for fixed wireless access?

When will 5G FWA solutions become available?

Why deploy 5G FWA?

What are the key variables in 5G FWA rollouts?

1. Executive Summary



2. 5G: a new era for FWA?

2.1 What are the key issues and challenges surrounding FWA today?

2.2. What new features will 5G bring to FWA?

2.3. What 5G FWA initiatives are underway today?



3. Enablers and impediments to FWA rollouts

3.1. Operators' 5G FWA rollouts: issues and challenges

3.2. How does 5G FWA compare to other technologies?



4. 5G FWA markets in 2024

4.1. North America

4.2. South America & Central America

4.3. Europe

4.4. The Middle East & Africa

4.5. Asia-Pacific



5. Conclusions: Can 5G FWA rival FTTH?



6. Annex: Methodology used to evaluate the FWA market

Adtran

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

Comsol

Elisa

Ericsson

Etisalat

Huawei

Netcom

Nokia

O2

Optus

Orange

Samsung

Sunrise

Turkcell

Verizon

Vodacom

