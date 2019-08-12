Danforth Advisors Names Warren Steinberg Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support, CFO services and strategic advisory, today announced the appointment of Warren Steinberg as Chief Financial Officer.



“We are fortunate to have Warren join our leadership team, given his extensive management experience in fast-growth companies serving the life science and medical device sectors,” said Chris Connors, President, Danforth Advisors. “His insight will be valuable to our expansion efforts and to the operational foundation that allows us to deliver the highest quality service to clients.”

“In the capital intensive life science sector, companies increasingly rely on highly specialized consulting practices to fill key roles or manage projects with greater efficiency. Having successfully built and led the finance function of several such practices, I’m excited for the opportunity to bring perspective and processes to Danforth that will enhance the impressive operation already in place,” said Warren.

Warren brings more than 30 years’ experience in all aspects of financial management in the medical device, life science and consulting industries to his work at Danforth. He most recently served as CFO of BioBridges, LLC, a full service, privately held consulting organization focusing on supplying talent in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. He led the accounting, finance and administrative functions and was responsible for preparing the due diligence and integration activities for the company’s acquisition by The Adecco Group in 2017. Previously, Warren served as Director of Finance and Accounting at Medical Device Consulting, Inc., where he was responsible for positioning the company for sale, including the pre-acquisition financial and information technology due diligence and post-merger integration. Warren holds a BA in Management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and an MBA from Northeastern University.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation and post-public SEC compliance. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 400 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Texas. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

Contact: Felicia Krupps 617-418-9434 fkrupps@danforthadvisors.com



