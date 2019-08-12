Theratechnologies Files Application to List on NASDAQ

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) today announced that it has applied to list its common shares on NASDAQ.



“We believe that being listed on NASDAQ will help to foster interest from more potential investors and financial analysts, and that it should result in increased liquidity for investors. Theratechnologies will enter NASDAQ with a strong commercial portfolio and a research pipeline that will undoubtedly attract more attention and be better recognized,” said Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Theratechnologies Inc.

In connection with its application to list on NASDAQ, Theratechnologies will file a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing of the Company’s common shares on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. Based on its typical review process, it is expected that the Company’s common shares will be listed on NASDAQ within the next 60 days.

The Company will maintain its common share listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TH”.



About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the approval of the listing application, the increase in liquidity and the increased interest from investors and financial analysts.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Theratechnologies’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: our common shares will be listed on NASDAQ within the time period described herein, investors and securities analysts will pay more attention to Theratechnologies and a NASDAQ listing will increase liquidity.

The risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that Theratechnologies does not meet the listing requirements and the listing application is rejected, it takes longer than 60 days to obtain a decision from NASDAQ, a NASDAQ listing does not result in greater liquidity and increased interest from investors and securities analysts.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800



