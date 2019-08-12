ThinkHR Expands Industry’s Most Innovative Learning Management System with Learn 3.0

Trusted Source of People Risk Management Solutions Accelerates the Pace of Learning Innovation for More Than 400,000 U.S. Employers

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkHR , the most trusted source of SaaS-based HR knowledge, compliance and training solutions, today announced details of Learn 3.0, the third generation release of its learning management system. Learn 3.0 brings together the best of technology, content and subject-matter expertise to help employers engage and develop their employees through online training programs.



More than 400,000 employers across the U.S. currently rely on Learn to comply with state-regulated training requirements and engage and develop their employees. That number is expected to grow substantially as workplace trends, and state regulations increasingly emphasize workforce training. Recently, states such as New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, and California have passed laws requiring training in the areas of unlawful harassment, discrimination and/or retaliation. The trend is expected to continue or even accelerate as many other states, including Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are considering similar or related legislation.

Rather than outsource the software development, ThinkHR’s Learn 3.0 was driven by customer input and analytics, designed and developed in-house through a unique collaboration between the company’s technology and human resources experts. With its latest upgrade, ThinkHR’s platform is positioned for future growth and immediately provides employers with industry-leading security and performance assurance, as well as an enhanced customer experience.

Nathan Christensen, CEO of the newly-combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth HR , commented, “Our focus is clear: to help employers protect and grow their organizations by delivering the most innovative, trusted solutions in the market. Training has never been more important, and we’re committed to helping employers not only comply with emerging regulations but also build and develop their teams by bringing together technology and subject matter expertise. We’re excited to announce Learn 3.0, which delivers immediate enhancements to our customers and paves the way to future innovation.”

ThinkHR’s unique approach to delivering HR solutions is to combine industry-leading technology with high-touch employer and partner support in a full suite of people risk management solutions. The company’s popular People Risk Management offering also enables companies to stay up-to-date with the latest compliance changes and legislative mandates through proactive “push” notifications and living handbooks. All ThinkHR customers and partners, including leading insurance, payroll and HCM technology providers, can access the company’s team of HR experts via phone, chat or web.

Learn 3.0 is available now. More information can be accessed at www.thinkhr.com .

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

About Mammoth HR

Founded in 2001, Mammoth HR, a technology-enabled HR services company, serves small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through its practice of Collaborative HR, the company partners with employers nationwide to rapidly solve their HR issues, build their capabilities, protect their organizations, and transform their workplaces. Mammoth has been recognized as one of the country’s top workplaces by Fortune and Entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.mammothhr.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.