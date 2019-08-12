GROSSE POINTE DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC CENTER INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGY, EMSCULPT® THAT GOES BEYOND LOSING INCHES

GROSSE POINTE, MI, USA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-of-its-kind treatment creates new approach to body shaping with no needles, pain or downtimeDr. David S. Balle and Dr. Judith L. Lipinski announces the addition of Emsculpt, the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both Muscle and Fat. Emsculpt introduces an entirely new techology to the category that goes beyond waist line reduction and elimination of fat cells. This dual treatment addresses physiological distinctions cur-rently excluded from other procedures, such as muscle, making it ideal for fit individuals with a lower BMI and those seeking a boost for improvement in muscle and fat in hard to target areas.“Muscles represent about 35% of the human body, but existing aesthetic treatments only focus on the reduction of fat and fail to address muscle,” said Dr. Balle. “Emsculpt now offers a procedure to treat our fitness focused patients who are not candidates for existing technologies as they don’t have bulk or excess fat to lose. The other really great thing is it also shows promising results with balance and core strength for women with diastasis recti after childbirth, in more mature patients who could benefit from more stability, and some relief for those with back issues. By finally addressing muscle tone, this treatment supports an individual’s desire to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, helping them address and further define those particulary challenging areas to target,” said Dr. Balle.Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and legs. The game changing technology helps patients achieve next-level contouring results and increases strength and stamina in multiple areas, with more expected in the near future.Utilizing HIFEMtechnology, Emsculpt offers a first-of-its-kind application of a unique magnetic field which penetrates through skin to deliver almost 20,000 muscular contractions per 30 minute session to impact muscle, as well as fat. Once penetrated, the energy induces supramaximal muscle contractions that are accompanied by a rapid metabolic reaction in fat cells to not only strengthen and build muscle, but also reduce fat. This is the ONLY technology that builds muscle and burns fat simultaneously, all while leaving the surrounding tissues unaffected.Dr. Balle is a board certified dermatologist in private practice at Grosse Pointe Dermatology . He re-ceived his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and was chief resident at Henry Ford Hospital in the Department of Dermatology. He specializes in cosmetic dermatology having a particular expertise in minimally invasive non-surgical facial rejuvenation. Dr. Balle is on the medical staff of St. John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe. Recently named a "Top Doc" in the HOUR Detroit Magazine, Dr. Balle not only uses his advanced expertise for his patients, he also teaches and trains Physicians nationwide in the proper and safest injection techniques to achieve optimal results for injectables and fillers.Dr. Lipinski graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Dermatology at Wayne State University School of Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology. She is on staff at St. John and Beaumont Grosse Pointe hospitals, and is a Clinical Instructor at Wayne State University Medical School.ageless@gpdaskin.comMonet Duncan313-886-2600For more information visit www.grossepointedermatology.com , or call 313.886.2600. GROSSE POINTE DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC CENTER IS A LONG-STANDING LEADER IN MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY, AS WELL AS NON-INVASIVE COSMETIC DERMATOLOGY PROCEDURES FOR FACIAL AESTHETICS AND BODY SHAPING PROCEDURES.



