Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analytics - Worldwide Market Insights by Application, Type, and Region (2018-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Service Provider Network Analytics Market By Application (Customer Management and Engagement, Service Optimization, Customer Insights, and Decision Management), By Type (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This CSP Network Analytics market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global CSP network analytics market by application, type, and region. The market research report identifies Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei, NetScout, and Cisco as the market leaders operating in the global CSP network analytics market.



The market research report predicts that the global CSP network analytics market will grow at a CAGR of above 15% during the forecast period.

The market for CSP network analytics is driven by increasing demand for understanding the customer usage pattern and optimization of network services. Telecom operators are dependent on best-in-class network equipment for services and operations.



CSP network analytics help the telecom operators to monitor and maintain the overall functioning of the call management and traffic management for voice and data. Telecom providers are continuously focusing on improving their services with maximum bandwidth and coverage.



According to analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global CSP network analytics market in 2019. With the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors present in this region the adoption of CSP network analytics is highest in this region. Several enterprises in this region are focusing towards enhancing customer experience and offer customized plans to its customers.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing customer base and internet usage penetration. The market majorly consists of telecom equipment providers along with few vendors specializing in telecom network products.

While many markets in Europe and Middle East have reached maturity in terms of telecom revenues, the African and Asian countries are growing at a rapid rate penetrating the market further and these network analytics can prove to be of utmost use for telecom operators in managing its towers, bandwidth, and coverage.

As data consumption continues to increase, the need for business intelligence and bucketing of information to target potential customers and focus on automated decision making using AI/ML to provide best results for telecom operators. The growth of 5G networks is expected to open up new revenue channels for telecom and network analytics vendors.



Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the CSP network analytics market. The major telecom providers are planning for high investments in planning and strategizing using network insights and usage patterns and the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in CSP network analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Key Vendors

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei

NetScout

Cisco

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions from telecom operators to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, Huawei acquired two Israeli vendors, HexaTier and Toga Networks bolstering its next-gen networking and security solutions. Nokia acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software capability powered with analytics.



There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Market Segmentation By Application

Customer Management and Engagement

Service Optimization

Customer Insights

Decision Management

Customer Insights is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Market Segmentation By Type

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

4G/LTE is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and will continue this trend during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (Telecom Managed Services and Infrastructure Managed Services)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (3G, 4G, LTE, 5G, and RAN Optimization)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO Impact Analysis



5 By Application - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Customer Management and Engagement

5.3 Service Optimization (RAN)

5.4 Customer Insights

5.5 Decision Management



6 By Type - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 2G/3G

6.3 4G/LTE

6.4 5G



7 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Middle East Africa

7.6 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Ericsson

9.2 Nokia Corporation

9.3 Huawei

9.4 NetScout

9.5 Cisco

9.6 Sandvine

9.7 Accenture

9.8 ZTE

9.9 Ciena

9.10 Allot

9.11 IBM

9.12 NetCracker



List of Tables

Key Facts About Telecom Industry 2018

Global CSP Network Analytics Market 2018-2025 ($Million)

Global CSP Network Analytics Market, By Application, 2018-2025 ($Million)

Global CSP Network Analytics Market, By Type, 2018-2025 ($Million)

Global CSP Network Analytics Market, By Geography, 2018-2025 ($Million)

Major Companies And Their Operations

Product/Offerings: Global CSP Network Analytics Market

Merger & Acquisition, 2016-2019

Expansions, 2016-2019

Business Restructuring, 2016-2019

Nokia Corporation: Overview

Nokia Corporation: Strategic Snapshot

Nokia Corporation: Product/Service Portfolio

Research Methodology Of Global CSP Network Analytics Market: Data Collation

Research Methodology Of Global CSP Network Analytics Market: Triangulation

List of Charts

Global CSP Network Analytics Market

Global CSP Network Analytics Market Revenue, 2018-2025 ($Million)

Pest Analysis: Global CSP Network Analytics Market

Porter's 5 Force Analysis: Global CSP Network Analytics Market

CSP Network Analytics Market Ecosystem

Segmentation: Global CSP Network Analytics Market

Market Dynamics - Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

DYO - Impact Analysis: Global CSP Network Analytics Market

Global CSP Network Analytics Market, By Application, 2018

Global CSP Network Analytics Market, By Geography, 2018

CSP Network Analytics Market In APAC, Market Value, 2018-2025 ($Million)

CSP Network Analytics Market In North America, Market Value, 2018-2025 ($Million)

CSP Network Analytics Market In Europe, Market Value, 2018-2025 ($Million)

CSP Network Analytics Market In Row, Market Value, 2018-2025 ($Million)

Major Stakeholders In The Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okb009

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.