Blu means business in Glasgow

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a newly-refurbished bar and restaurant, the city’s major business district on the doorstep and an express check-out service, Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel is well-catered for the business traveller.



One of the biggest draws for guests is the property’s enviable location. Situated on Argyle Street, it’s a 15-minute drive from Glasgow Airport and just a few steps from Glasgow Central Railway Station.

The hotel’s recent refurbishment upgraded the ground floor environment, which includes the reception area, and the Grahamston bar and kitchen. Featuring floor to ceiling windows, and offering a stylish drinking and dining experience inspired by Glaswegian history, the Grahamston is a great set up for dinner with friends, casual drinks or a working lunch.

The hotel also has a wide range of bedroom types – from a standard room to a luxury suite. All rooms feature complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, spacious beds and modern workspaces. For guests staying multiple nights, there is a three-hour express laundry service available.

The hotel’s meeting facilities can accommodate small groups and large conferences or events of up to 800 guests.

General manager Hina Rubbani said: “We deliver all of the business essentials to make every stay as seamless and memorable as the last. For guests with limited time, there is an express check-out service, where invoices can be sent digitally to avoid queues, and a ‘Grab & Go’ breakfast concept, featuring fresh fruit, healthy snacks and hot drinks to take away.”

“Our team has expert local knowledge and are on hand to help guests however they can. We also offer a free late check-out where available, which is perfect for those spending time exploring the city before heading home,” Rubbani added.

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers a positive and personalised service in stylish spaces. By paying close attention to small details that make a big difference, Radisson Blu inspires unforgettable experiences with every stay.

