InterveXion Therapeutics Receives Japanese Patent for IXT-m200 (Anti-Methamphetamine Antibody)

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterveXion Therapeutics, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for substance abuse disorders, today announced the expansion of its international intellectual property estate with the allowance of a key patent in Japan.In July 2019, the Japan Patent Office (JPO) granted both composition of matter and use claims related to a patent application associated with IXT-m200, InterveXion’s lead clinical product candidate. IXT-m200 is a monoclonal antibody currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with methamphetamine use disorder.“Methamphetamine use disorder is a major problem globally, with very few treatment options and devastating personal and societal consequences,”, said Keith Ward, Ph.D., InterveXion’s Chief Executive Officer. “The issuance of this patent in Japan extends our intellectual property coverage to another major international market, and adds to our existing coverage in the US, Europe, and Australia for IXT-m200. We look forward to continuing our development program and, if successful, providing a future treatment option for patients working to overcome methamphetamine addiction.”About InterveXionInterveXion is the leading biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for patients with substance abuse disorders. InterveXion’s lead product, IXT-m200, is a monoclonal antibody against methamphetamine which has received US FDA Fast Track Designation and which is currently undergoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept testing in the STAMPOUT study (NCT0333866). For more information, visit: https://www.intervexion.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.