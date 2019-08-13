Google’s New App Campaign Features Supported By Consumer Acquisition’s AdRules Platform

Consumer Acquisition Logo

Google is continually enhancing the features of its App Campaigns to provide advertisers more control and better ROAS, and we’ve expanded our AdRules platform to offer these new features.” — Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConsumerAcquisition.com, a Google Creative Partner and Premier Partner, today announced that its AdRules self-service platform now supports Google App Campaigns new features: Value Bidding, Similar Audiences, Ad Groups, Media Library and Asset Reporting. AdRules works in parallel with Google and Facebook’s platforms helping to automate repetitive tasks, giving mobile app advertisers the ability to easily upload and analyze creative assets across Facebook and Google, quickly generate thousands of audiences, build and launch ads and adjust budgets. Starting today, Google and Facebook advertisers can leverage AdRules for 60 days free and then pay only 0.7% of spend for any connected account.Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition , said, “Google is continually enhancing the features of its App Campaigns to provide advertisers more control and better ROAS, and we’ve expanded our AdRules platform to offer these new features. We’re excited to release support for creative uploading, asset reporting, value bidding, similar audiences and ad groups in AdRules and we offer the most affordable rate in the market so advertisers of any size can use our platform to simplify their Facebook and Google advertising.”Alexander Potichnyj, Director of Marketing with Checkout 51, said: “Consumer Acquisition has been a true partner in helping us scale our user acquisition efforts through Google's App Campaigns. AdRules makes it fast and easy to do creative testing and the integration with Google’s platform makes them the obvious choice when it comes to optimizing our campaigns. Their platform is all about delivering performance and I would recommend AdRules to any company that would like to grow their business.”Google is reinventing its App Campaigns with several new features launching this month. Consumer Acquisition is currently supporting:● Creative Uploading: easily upload videos and images directly into a dedicated media library for Google App Campaigns● Asset Reporting: asset reporting of videos, images, ad copy and playables available at the Ad Group levelComing soon, Consumer Acquisition will support the following:● Value Bidding: Facebook advertisers have been able to use value bidding, aka “target return on ad spend” for a while. Google App Campaigns advertisers will now be able to target this way as well.● Similar Audiences: In a similar vein to Facebook’s Custom Audiences, Google App Campaigns will now let advertisers find new users similar to their existing users powered by Firebase. Pairing this new feature with value bidding could radically improve return on ad spend (ROAS).● Ad Groups: Advertisers will be able to set up multiple ad groups in the same campaign and tailor the assets in each ad group around a different “theme” or message for different customers.With these new features in Google App Campaigns, advertisers are expected to receive even better results. Similar to Facebook advertising, creatives will be the primary driver of performance. Even with Google’s AI and its ability to optimize creative elements for different placements and users, it’s essential to provide the algorithm a constant supply of creative assets. AdRules’ workflow automation capabilities provide advertisers with the most efficient way to source creative, upload, test and iterate new creative concepts, and the platform seamlessly integrates with Google’s media library for running App Campaigns.In addition to today’s AdRules news, Consumer Acquisition also announced that is has been awarded a Google Premier Partner Badge; making Consumer Acquisition, one of just two Google North American Creative Partner and Premier Partners. Google’s App Preferred Creative Partner program is a highly selective program designed to help customers identify the highest performing and most reliable companies based on their Google App Campaign and creative needs. According to Google, “Achieving Partner status means that your company has demonstrated Google ads skill and expertise, met Google ad spend requirements, delivered company agency and client revenue growth, and sustained and grown its client base.” Premier Partners are held to an even higher standard and must demonstrate expert level AdWords knowledge and performance in order to achieve this badge.To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com About Consumer AcquisitionFounded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition provides a creative studio, fully-managed user acquisition and SaaS tools for Google App Campaigns and Facebook social advertisers. We have managed over $1.5 billion is social advertising spend for the world’s largest mobile games, apps and performance advertisers. For more information, visit www.consumeracquisition.com Facebookis a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.Googleis a registered trademark of Google LLC.Media: Press@ConsumerAcquisition.com



