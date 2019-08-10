Chief of staff highlights troops combat preparedness

Stressing the combat preparedness, Egidio de Sousa Santos said the Armed Forces and Army Command have recently promoted tactical maneuvers to adjust the preparation of troops.

According to him, the move is meant to improve the organisation and planning of combative, educative-patriotic preparation activities.

Addressing a closing ceremony of the Army Command and General Staff training in the East Military Region, the high ranking FAA officer said this is part of a set of processes comprising the techniques and tactics of an army required to meet the efforts.

Luena, ANGOLA, August 10 - The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Egidio de Sousa Santos Friday described the training process of Command and Army?s General Staff and Military Regions as an up-to-date issue in view of the country's current context. ,

He urged the troops to continue their efforts to permanently improve the organs of command and staff of the Military Region.

To generals, commanders and chiefs, the chief of staff called for the strengthening of unity, cohesion, strengthening and disciplines among the staff.

The two-day event, held in eastern Moxico province, aimed to update the staff in tactical-operative matters to meet the challenges the defence of the country imposes.

