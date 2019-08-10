Angolan ambassador to Japan pays homage to nuclear bomb victims
The site was built in honour of the victims of the "Flat Man" atomic bomb during the World War II (1939-45), 74 years ago.
Also paid tribute to the victims of the Litlle Boy atomic bomb, ambassador’s wife Fatima Xavier, the consular agent Helder Congo, and the other members of the Japanese-accredited diplomatic corps.
Atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 respectively, which wreaked havoc of unimaginable dimensions.,
