Will Powers: Honors Student at Holy Cross Discusses Website and The Future

Will Powers Student at the College of Holy Cross

Will Powers is looking to establish himself in the financial services industry looking for opportunities where he can showcase his drive, leadership and skill

I am confident that Will Powers will give the same wholehearted commitment that I have seen in each of the 3 courses I have been privileged to teach him in any job or project he is asked to engage in.” — Edward J. Vodoklys, S.J. Senior Lecturer at College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTOR, MA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ++

Worcester, MA, — Will Powers is a honors student who played basketball at Holy Cross, known as the College of the Holy Cross, for the first two years of his academic life and remained an honor roll student while doing so. In his final year at Holy Cross, he launched his website http://www.willpowersco.com to showcase his experience, talents, and recommendations to potential recruiters within the financial services industry.

The site went live on August 1, 2019, and over the first eight days of the website being live, there have been over 1000 users that have spent over 2 minutes reviewing will skills, education and accomplishments.

The idea behind the site was to make it easier for company executives and recruiters to access information about Will Powers. Will is looking to establish himself within the financial services industry and he is looking for opportunities where he can showcase his drive and leadership.

Will Powers is about to start his final year at Holy Cross and he is dedicating his senior year to bettering an already excellent academic positioning all the while beginning his search for a career in the financial services industry.

A graduate of Malvern Preparatory School, Will Powers had an astounding career both athletically and academically while traversing the halls of his alma mater. As an athlete, Powers was a standout as the captain of the basketball team setting numerous records and joined the few in the “1000-point club”.

During his academic career at Malvern Prep, the Holy Cross student was a member of the National Honor Society and President of Adelphia Society, a mentorship and “big-brother” program that helped new freshmen with the transition to high school.

Powers participated in the Stock Market Games while a student at Malvern Prep impressively placing 2nd in a 10-week-long competition where students competed to create the most value of equity through the stock market.

Additionally, Will was a contributing member of a nationally ranked powerhouse lacrosse team that went on to win championships

Powers understands that sports have helped round him out as a person and taught him the value of teamwork.

While he values the decision-making skills that he has honed as an athlete, he finds the ability to bring these skills to the real world more valuable.

Although a committed athlete to Holy Cross basketball, Will knew there was more to life than sports. He was able to experience this new life in the past two summers through his internships. First, working for a private equity firm, GMH Ventures, Will was able to reconfirm his passion for the financial services industry. He was explicitly trained in deal sourcing and evaluations, valuation, due diligence, LBO financing, growth equity financing, LOI and Purchase Agreement, and the 100-day plan.

Will continued his career the following summer working for the money manager, Stifel. Working alongside the SVP of Investments, Will was introduced to the world of both private wealth management and institutional asset management. Helping both sides with current and prospective clients, Will was exposed to the importance of client relationships within the industry.

If you are interested in learning more about Will Powers, please check out his new website located at http://www.willpowersco.com.



End



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.