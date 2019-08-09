15th Orinda Classic Car Show to Delight Car Fans with September Weekend Events

Show Supports Seniors’ Ride Program and Local Causes

/EIN News/ -- ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Friday, September 6th, car buffs have two great events to attend in Orinda, CA. The weekend kicks off with a Pre-Show “Wheels That Won the West” Party on Friday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, September 7th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., it’s the free 15th Annual Orinda Classic Car Show presented by Orinda Motors.



The events almost solely fund the “Seniors Around Town” transportation service, an Orinda Association program, and other charities, raising over $600,000 since starting in 2005. “Important as the financial support is the partnership with the car show organization – its volunteers and supporters,” said Seniors Around Town manager, Kate Wiley. “Their efforts help in spreading awareness of our program to future riders and volunteer drivers. This partnership is at the heart of what Orinda does so well, bringing people together for a common local good.”

Almost 200 American & European cars ranging from the 1920’s, to the classics of the 50’s and 60’s, as well as modern exotics will be shown in Saturday’s free show. This year’s show will feature a Special Exhibit of classic Porsche cars and Station Wagons.

“This is a chance for your entire family to come enjoy some of the greatest cars from motoring history,” says event Chairman, Bill Waterman. “This year’s event will have shaded seating for guests to enjoy lunch and beverages from our great BBQ booth with classic cars around. At 3:00 p.m., you can enjoy watching the show cars drive down Orinda Way on the annual Classic Car Drive. More classics driving together than you have ever seen before. For a small $10 donation, there is even the chance to ride in a classic vehicle at the end of the show. There will be something for everybody!”

The show is in Orinda Village at Orinda Motors, 63 Orinda Way. For more information, visit the website at www.OrindaCarShow.com to enter a vehicle, subscribe to email updates, or attend the Pre-Show Party. Bring the family and head to Orinda to enjoy an amazing weekend of classic vehicles and entertainment.

Contact:

Bill Waterman, Committee Chairman

925-528-9676

BillWaterman@OrindaCarShow.com



