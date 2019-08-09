ITEL trains 200 Justice Ministry computer technicians

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The constant technical failures in the notary services and others assigned to the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights led 200 computer engineers to start Friday in Luanda an update in Information Technology (IT).,

The four-month course, divided into two phases of 100 graduates in two months, will follow the Essentials, Servers, Windows (modules 1 and 2), CCNA modules 1, 2, 3 and 4 domains being attended by technicians from 18 provinces of the country.

According to the Director General of the Telecommunications Institute (ITEL), André Pedro, at the request of the Ministry of Justice, a survey was made of the main constraints in the IT sector and resulted in four training modules, namely Alignment, which aims to solve connection problems, hardware in computers and servers.

In a second moment will be managed networks at the highest level, then the training with servers, which are the essential elements for the work to serve the public and the fourth moment will be the training on job, where ITEL technicians go to customer service locations.

