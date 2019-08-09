Ghana monitors reforms in Angola - Nana Akufo-Addo

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said Friday in Luanda that his country has been following with interest the reforms carried out by Angolan Executive under João Lourenço?s stewardship.,

Ghanaian Head of State, who was addressing the National Assembly session, held in his honour, wished success in this tough task on the African continent.

Nana Akufo-Addo said that the Ghanaian people back these reforms and will help them reach a successful conclusion.

He explained that his country has been living a long period of political stability that has boosted its economy, thus improving the lives of its people. As example he mentioned the rise in the per capita development rates of Ghana.

“It's time to visit and learn from each other. It is time for us to transform our countries and bring prosperity to our peoples, because we cannot continue to live in a continent where some live comfortably and the majority left in extreme poverty, ”he said.

The president said that it is unacceptable for African countries to continue to take money from their pockets to develop other nations outside the continent. We need to combine efforts and reform our economies for the common welfare of the people of Africa.

In turn, the Angolan Parliament Speaker, Fernando Dias dos Santos, praised the stance of the two great sons of Ghana.

One deserved praise for decolonisation in Africa and the other for the pursuit of world peace, respectively Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana's first president) and Kofi Annan. (former UN Secretary-General).

Although they have no common borders, Angola and Ghana are two sister countries that share important historical legacies and fraternal and cultural values, he said.

"At present, we continue to share similarities and challenges, especially with regard to ensuring the well-being of our peoples and the consolidation of peace and stability on our continent," stated the Speaker.

He said that in its legislative function, the National Assembly has approved a set of legal documents designed to guarantee the economic and social development of the country.

According to him, the objective is to support the Executive's programme within the framework of economic diversification.

He also stressed the importance of development of non-oil sectors, with emphasis on reducing imports of essential goods and increasing exports, collecting tax revenues, increasing employment and promoting domestic and foreign private investment.

