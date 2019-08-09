Angola, Ghana reaffirm strengthening economic cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The Presidents of the Republics of Angola, João Lourenço, and Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reaffirmed on Friday, in Luanda, the interest to see enhanced cooperation between the two peoples, with reciprocal advantages.,

The two presidents spoke to the press after signing the visa waiver agreements on diplomatic and service passports, on cooperation in the field of education and for the implementation of the bilateral commission.

João Lourenço stated that both countries have economic potential, and politicians are responsible for strengthening the rapprochement of the two countries.

He expressed Angola's interest in learning about Ghanaian methods and norms in the field of education and said he had accepted the invitation made by his counterpart to visit Ghana on a date to be agreed by their diplomacy.

In his turn, President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke of the need to identify potential areas of cooperation.

Ghanaian President defended the discipline in the resource management of countries to transform the economy producing and exporting raw material into diversified and industrialized.

As an example, he said, such policies will guarantee gains in his country in areas such as currency stability.

He valued the bet on agriculture as the key to a more robust and diversified economy.

In 2010 Angola and Ghana signed two legal instruments on bilateral cooperation, namely the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding on Permanent Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

Independent of the United Kingdom since March 6, 1957, Ghana is a West African country member of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, an organization based in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a 48-hour visit to Angola at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart.

