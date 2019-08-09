FAA reiterate revision of Military Criminal Law

Malanje, ANGOLA, August 9 - Revision of Law 4/94 of 28 January on military crimes is a priority of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), with a view to creating a new criminal code that fits the country's current political and development context.,

For the collection of contributions, was presented on Thursday to the staff of the 1st Army Corps and National Police in northern Malanje province the draft of the future military penal code.

On the occasion, the Supreme Military Court's advising judge, Lieutenant General Carlos Vicente, said that the “fight” for the revision of Law 4/94 has been going on for 13 years, so its implementation is imperative, hence the need for military institutions contribute, with suggestions and opinions, to this end.

He said that for the enrichment of the draft, the Supreme Military Court had exchanges of experiences with several countries in Africa, Europe and Latin America, resulting in the creation of the current proposal of the future penal code, to be submitted for approval after being improved with the contribution of FAA staff.

"Our proposal for the military penal code covers peacetime military crimes, wartime military crimes and war crimes, genocide and those against humanity," he said, adding that these aspects should be taken into account by the troops.

