Angola to chair African Forum of Legal Women

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The Republic of Angola was elected the chair of the African Women Forum of Legal Career in a recent election held in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.,

The African Forum of Women in Legal Careers, set up on the sidelines of the Conference of the International Federation of Women in Legal Careers, aims to promote exchanges between women in this sector.

The forum is also made up of Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Republic of Congo, Cape Verde and Malawi.

Angola was represented at the event whose motto was the political empowerment of women and their participation in the consolidation of democracy in Africa, with a delegation headed by the chairperson of the Angolan Association of Legal Career Women, Solange Machado Pereira.

The delegation was also comprised by the lawyers and Jurists, Isabel Maiato, Idalinda Rodrigues and Elsa Barber.

