Mirex closes trade Representations

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The closure of trade representations and the termination of duties of nine Angolan trade representatives and attachés abroad was announced today (Friday) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex). ,

The measure is due to the process of resizing, reorganization, restructuring and the new alignment of the ongoing Angolan Diplomatic and Consular Network, according to a statement from Mirex.

Proposed by the Ministry of Commerce, the measure follows the work of a multisectoral commission made up of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Trade.

However, Mbumba Tshico (Commercial Representation of Angola to the Kingdom of Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Paula Cordeiro Lisboa (Kingdom of Spain), Manuel do Nascimento Junior (Washington-USA) and Videira Pedro (Johannesburg-South Africa) ceased their functions.

Ana de Ceita da Costa (Lisbon-Portugal), Filipa Guilherme Gaspar (Beijing-China and ASEAN Countries), Manuel Pires Delgado (Brazil) and Joaquim Pereira da Gama (Geneva-Switzerland) also ceased.

Finally, Mirex ended the ordinary service commission of Maria Elisa de Almeida Rodrigues, who served as the administrative and financial head of the Angolan Commercial Representation to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organs and Bodies, based in South Africa.

