Sia Partners launches its affiliate program

9 August 2019

Program launch in Panama with the firm RTP, now Sia Partners Panama, member of the Sia Partners network.

Sia Partners, a leading independent consulting firm in France and pioneer of Consulting 4.0, announces the launch of its affiliate program, which aims to recruit partner firms that will use Sia Partners’ brand, international expertise, and Consulting 4.0 ecosystem under franchise.

FOUNDING PRINCIPLES OF THE AFFILIATE PROGRAM

Since its creation, Sia Partners has been dedicated to a strategy prioritizing growth in mature markets. Its ambitious development goals within the current scope require near-total allocation of the group’s financing capacity, for an investment plan of 35 million euros on an annual basis. Sia Partners currently operates in 16 countries and plans to establish a permanent presence in 2 or 3 more by 2021.

Bolstered by its increasingly established brand, Sia Partners launched its affiliate program in order to accelerate brand deployment in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and certain Asian countries. Franchised firms will have total access to Sia Partners’ intellectual property (expertise, internal databases, credentials).

“Very few firms the size of Sia Partners have developed this sort of approach. However, this strategy creates more value for our clients than a simple alliance rationale because, in addition to sharing expertise, it will allow us to capitalize on our brand dynamic,” says Sandrine Carreau, Global Director of Marketing and Corporate Development.

“After Panama, we will actively seek partners in Brazil and Columbia for Latin America, Nigeria and Ethiopia for Africa, and Indonesia. We will welcome applications from firms in around 30 countries. We aim to establish a network of 5 to 7 partner firms within 2 years, for around 20 million euros in revenue under franchise,” says Sandrine Carreau.

RTP, THE FIRST MEMBER OF THE SIA PARTNERS NETWORK

Founded in 2017 by partners from major international firms and based in Panama City, RTP has now become Sia Partners Panama, a member of the Sia Partners network. Today, it counts around 10 consultants.

The integration of RTP is based, first and foremost, on the consolidation of a leading offer centered on Compliance issues (KYC, anti-money-laundering, American and European banking regulations, etc.). For over 6 months now, Sia Partners and RTP have been carrying out joint projects for major financial institutions in the United States and Panama.

Roberto Sayavedra, Lelio Balarezo and Amauri Castillo the managing partners for RTP Consulting reflected their excitement about the new affiliation with Sia Partners:

“Our goal many months ago when we approached Sia was to identify a global firm, with broad capabilities and an outstanding brand. We are now very proud to join that organization; complement our capabilities with Sia’s broadened skills in technology, automation, compliance and risk management, and allow the expansion of our services throughout Central America”.

ABOUT SIA PARTNERS

A leading French independent consulting firm, Sia Partners is committed to delivering superior value and tangible results to its clients as they navigate the digital revolution. Sia Partners counts over 1,500 consultants across 16 countries, with 260 million euros in turnover for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. As a pioneer of Consulting 4.0, Sia Partners explores the opportunities afforded by Artificial Intelligence, and invests in Data Science and the development of consulting bots. Sia Partners constitutes a global partnership, wholly owned by its directors.

ABOUT RTP

RTP Advisory Services is a consulting firm founded in Panama in 2017. The firm is comprised of professionals with more than 15 years of international experience in Risk Mitigation and Crisis Management solutions. RTP’s services are aimed to protect its client’s interest through independent assessments and strategic consulting projects, which provide focused solutions on risk control and performance efficiency.

