Google Girls Guide to whats happening in Philly…...

Each week the Google Girls here at Results Driven Marketing®, LLC share with you what is happening in Philly. We bring to you the hottest Philadelphia events and happenings going on, in and around Philly this weekend! We usually are busily Turning Clicks Into Clients® but at the moment we decided that you are way more important. We strongly encourage you to go out and enjoy some of the fabulous events listed below!

Sneak peek for the weekend of August 9-11, 2019



* Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest (August 9-11)



Ever been to the RiverRink? Well, it's not just a winter wonderland spot where you can meet people of all ages while enjoying a few spins around the ice rink. This weekend the summer RiverRink takes on a warm-weather transformation and turns into a roller rink.

Picture a boathouse styled lodge, a minigolf course, carnival games and all of your favorite summer food and beverages both for kids and adults.

There is even a 60-foot-tall Ferris wheel! If that does not sell you on bringing the whole family to SummerFest, I don't know what will!



* The Ghostly Circus: Tides of the Climates at Laurel Hill Cemetery (August 10-11)

Grab your blankets or beach chairs and get ready to enjoy a picnic under the stars during this unique circus experience inside one of Philadelphia’s oldest cemeteries!

For the 6th year running 7Textures will enliven Laurel Hill Cemetery with fire & aerial theater during the Ghostly Circus. This incendiary sideshow will feature fire dancing, aerial performers, live music, and more surprises. It will also be followed by a Dance with the Dead After-Party amid the tombs.

Gates open at 7:00, and check-in is at the cemetery’s Gatehouse entrance. Parking is limited, so public transit, carpooling, and biking is encouraged.

* BugFest at the Academy of Natural Science (August 10-11)

Who likes bug? You should!

Have you ever wondered what it really takes to be a bug? The Academy of Natural Science is ready to help you take a deep dive into the unknown world of our creepy crawly friends (or foes)!

Think interesting insect appetizers, roach races, bedbug sniffing dogs, and a live-action movie with real bugs displaying exactly why these little guys are an essential asset for humankind. Click here to buy your buggy tickets before they are sold out!



* Peach Festival at Peddlers Village (August 10-11)



Some people think that Peddlers Village is downright PEACHY. And they are right! The Peach Festival is in town!

This weekend at Peddlers Village in New Hope you will find the Peach Festival. The whole village is ready to greet you with delicious peach flavored treats and drinks designed for your enjoyment. Like music, when you are feeling just peachy? Live music from Toby Mochel and a Few Good Men and Trinidephia, plus a live stunt show from Pirates of Fortune’s Folly will be playing throughout the day. Sounds like a sweet time if you ask me.

Remember if you are driving or riding there plenty is free parking for this peach of a festival.



* EBST’s Annual Soirée in the Park in Philadelphia (August 10)



Everyone likes an excuse to get dressed to the nines and enjoy a Soirée, right? If you haven't been to the Events By Sebastian T's Annual Soirée in the Park, you are missing something special. At this elegant party, you can meet people, mingle, dance, and enjoy an incredible decadent four-course meal.

Celebrate incredible friendships and dance to the lively musical entertainment all while enjoying hand-picked and crafted tasteful selections that are included with your ticket.

Dress in your whitest white attire with floral accent accessories and join your favorite zoo animals for EBST's Annual Soirée in the Park!

Share an elegant evening with both furry or not so furry friends.



* Khalid (August 11)

Khalid Donnel Robinson AKA Khalid is going to be making a much-anticipated appearance at the Well Fargo Center! The girls last saw him when he opened for Demi Lovato last fall where he was the ZADDY of the night!

Bring your friends and get ready to listen to some of his best hits that might include Talk, Lovely, Young, Dumb and Broke, OTW and Saturday Nights. Make it a #SundayFunDay to remember. Summers fast approaching its end so don't miss out!



Don't just let the rest of your summer fly by without taking advantage of all the events Philadelphia has to offer you this summer. Use this helpful guide to navigate and plan your weekend here in the City of Brotherly Love.

