United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast to 2026: Projecting a CAGR of More Than 13%

The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market will register a robust CAGR of more than 13% by 2026.

United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2019-2026 presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The report includes historical data from 2015 - 2018 and forecasts until 2026.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2026. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.



It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Illumina

Natera

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

Centogene

Invitae Corporation

Otogenetics

GenPath

Progenity

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Size & Analysis (2015 - 2026)

2.1 Total Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2.1.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2.1.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2.2 Total Actual NIPT Test Market Revenue & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2.2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Revenue & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2.2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Revenue & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Opportunity Assessment (2015 - 2026)

3.1 Total Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3.1.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3.1.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3.2 Total Potential NIPT Test Market Revenue & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3.2.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Revenue & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3.2.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Revenue & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

4. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis - By Test

6. Reimbursement Policies of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

7. Regulation System of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

8. Major Deals in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

8.1 Collaboration Deals

8.2 Venture Capital Investment

8.3 Merger and Acquisition

8.4 Exclusive Agreement

8.5 Licensing Agreement

8.6 Distribution Agreement

8.7 Partnership Deals

9. Key Companies Analysis



