There Was Never Any Health Risk: Quapaw Baths & Spa Reopens After National Park Service Confirms False Positive of Legionella Bacteria.

/EIN News/ -- HOT SPRINGS, AR, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final test results of water samples from Quapaw Baths & Spa show zero presence of Legionella Bacteria. Guests were never exposed to any kind of health risk and the prestigious baths and spa has now reopened.

The National Park Service Office of Public Health has confirmed that a preliminary test indicating the presence of Legionella bacteria at the facility was a false positive.

Quapaw, which is committed to the highest standards for its guests, closed temporarily following the false alarm. During our decade in operation we have proactively undertaken thousands of tests, including daily examinations of our various pools and visitor areas, and never before encountered sanitation or health issues.

“We have always taken far-reaching steps to provide a relaxing and pristine environment for our guests and are pleased that this false and erroneous test reaffirms our perfect record on health and sanitation,” said Evan Nierman, a spokesman for Quapaw Baths & Spa.

As soon as Quapaw was notified about a potential issue, the spa took immediate steps, in coordination with the Department of Health and the National Park Service, to temporarily close down for cleaning, maintenance and additional testing.

“We are so sorry that people were inconvenienced by our closure,” said Nierman. “But not surprisingly, it was all a false alarm. Visitors are once again invited to experience the region’s most luxurious spa services, thermal pools and steam cave at Quapaw Baths & Spa.”

About Quapaw Baths & Spa:

Quapaw Baths & Spa is located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and offers clients a luxurious experience including spa services, thermal pools and a steam cave. Quapaw welcomes 40,000 visitors every year.

