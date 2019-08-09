The New Direction of Newdex - Interpretation of TokenInsight Research Report

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, TokenInsight, the data rating agency of blockchain project, issued an independent report on Decentralized Exchange Newdex, which stated:

From the market share in the first half of this year, Newdex, a Decentralized Exchange based on EOS ranks first on EOS by trading volume. In the first half of 2019, the average daily trading volume accounted for 51% of the total trading volume of DEX on EOS.

In just one year, Newdex has earned its head place on EOS Decentralized Exchange, which contributes to the new direction that Newdex found.



1/ Upgrade to Entire on-chain Trading System

At present, Newdex supports about 155 EOS trading pairs, 10 CUSD trading pairs, 4 EUSD trading pairs, and some EOS side chain trading pairs.

In order to achieve complete decentralization and move the whole transaction process on chain, Newdex has replaced the original smart contract with the new “matching and settlement on chain” smart contract.



2/ The Staking Pool Service

Newdex launched Newpos，the staking pool service and successfully elected to EOS top 21 BPs. The number of accounts currently participating in Newpos mining is 2,733, and the vote rate of the newdex.bp is 2.201%, which ranks first on EOS mainnet. Newpos is the world's first decentralized staking pool without transferring coin.

3/ Multi-chain Development

Compared with Centralized Exchanges, DEXs are restricted to assets on single blockchain. The number of tokens are quite limited, lacking of quality tokens, which greatly hinders the development of Decentralized Exchanges.

Therefore, Newdex is actively tapping the potential of EOS ecosystem, and carrying out staking pool services. At the same time, it expends business outside the EOS ecosystem.

According to Newdex's roadmap, Newdex is also actively deploying on other blockchians, taking advantage of the leading technology in the EOS ecosystem. and Newdex has already ran on Tron.

In this highly intense competition, the DEX is still the future. Newdex is constantly exploring and advancing, which will lead the development of DEX. We will continue to follow its future progress and development!



