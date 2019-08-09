Global Streaming Analytics Market Insights & Projections (2019-2025): Rising Cloud Adoption Provides Significant Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Streaming Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 35.1%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 38.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 42.4% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Impetus Technologies, Inc. (USA); Microsoft Corporation (USA); Oracle Corporation (USA); SAP SE (Germany); SAS Institute, Inc. (USA); Software AG (Germany); SQLstream (USA); Striim (USA); TIBCO Software, Inc. (USA); WSO2 Inc. (USA).
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Streaming Analytics: A Prelude
- Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region in the Streaming Analytics Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Streaming Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Leading Providers of Streaming Analytics
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Software (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of IoT Enabling Technologies Creates a Strong Base for Streaming Analytics Market Growth
- Global IoT Device Management Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global IoT Connected Devices Market: Breakdown of Installed Base in Billion for the Years from 2015, 2018, 2021, and 2024
- North American IoT Device Management Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Solution for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Increasing Demand for Competitive Insights, Enhanced Market Competency and Accurate Customer Profiling Boosts Market Growth
- Retail Markets Account for Significant Share of Streaming Analytics Market
- Global Retail Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Retail Analytics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Increasing Use of Streaming Analytics Amidst Rising Focus on Scalability and Business Agility Drives Demand
- Trend towards Real-Time Accurate Forecast Propels Streaming Analytics Market Growth
- Increasing Business Interest and High Adoption Rate among Small and Medium Size Enterprises Drives Market Growth
- Rising Cloud Adoption: A Significant Growth Opportunity for Streaming Analytics Market
- Comparison of Cloud Adoption by Type between 2018 and 2020
- Percentage Share of Cloud Adoption in the Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Continuous Innovations and Advancements Drive Market Growth
- Challenges
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns: A Major Restraint
- Lack of Appropriate Analytical Skills: Another Growth Hampering Factor
- Product Overview
- Streaming Analytics: Introduction and Overview
- Benefits of Streaming Analytics
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Streaming Analytics
- Streaming Analytics by Type
- Streaming Analytics Software
- Streaming Analytics Services
- Streaming Analytics by Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Streaming Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Software (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Streaming Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iiahd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.