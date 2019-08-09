Global Streaming Analytics Market Insights & Projections (2019-2025): Rising Cloud Adoption Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Streaming Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 35.1%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 38.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 42.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Impetus Technologies, Inc. (USA); Microsoft Corporation (USA); Oracle Corporation (USA); SAP SE (Germany); SAS Institute, Inc. (USA); Software AG (Germany); SQLstream (USA); Striim (USA); TIBCO Software, Inc. (USA); WSO2 Inc. (USA).



