Saputo Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 6, 2019, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 8, 2019.



Each of the following 10 nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:



Voted For Withheld from

Voting

% For

% Withheld Lino A. Saputo, Jr. 310,576,849 5,458,670 98.27 % 1.73 % Louis-Philippe Carrière 315,552,893 482,625 99.85 % 0.15 % Henry E. Demone 314,819,224 1,216,294 99.62 % 0.38 % Anthony M. Fata 314,186,888 1,848,631 99.42 % 0.58 % Annalisa King 315,968,465 67,053 99.98 % 0.02 % Karen Kinsley 315,853,562 181,956 99.94 % 0.06 % Tony Meti 314,126,628 1,908,891 99.40 % 0.60 % Diane Nyisztor 314,829,561 1,205,957 99.62 % 0.38 % Franziska Ruf 314,800,565 1,234,954 99.61 % 0.39 % Annette Verschuren 315,540,630 494,888 99.84 % 0.16 %

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Cathedral City, Clover, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Devondale, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, Joyya, La Paulina, Liddells, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Montchevre, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Goat Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

*Trademark used under licence.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/575a9b21-7b70-4d47-9196-da4e799c1390



