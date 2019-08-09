Cable Assembly Market worth $220.7 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Will Witness the Fastest Growth in the Cable Assembly Market during the Forecast Period (2019–2025)

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Cable Assembly Market by Product (Custom/Application Specific Assemblies, Rectangular Assemblies, Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies, Circular Assemblies), Application (Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Medical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global cable assembly market is expected to reach $220.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019.

Factors such as increasing number of electric vehicles, increasing demand from aerospace industry, and growing internet penetration across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the overall cable assembly market. Moreover, high demand for fiber optic cable assemblies is expected to provide significant opportunities in this market. However, availability of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4975

The overall cable assembly market is mainly categorized by product (custom/application specific assemblies, rectangular assemblies, radio frequency (rf) assemblies, circular assemblies, fiber optics assemblies, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assemblies, and others), application (automotive, telecom, computers and peripherals, industrial, military & aerospace, medical, and others), and geography. The market consists of large number of players such as TE Connectivity Ltd, WL Gore & Associates, Epec Engineered Technologies, Delphi Connection Systems, Yazaki Corporation, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited, JAE Electronics, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., and Luxshare Precision Industry Co. among others.

Custom/application specific assemblies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall cable assemblies market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to its better flexibility; accuracy; accountability; multiple functions; and growing demand in wide range of applications and industries, including military, automotive, and medical.

On the basis of application, automotive application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2019. Growing demand for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell cable assemblies; next generation of charging cable assemblies for hybrid and electric vehicles; infotainment & multimedia cable assemblies; and safe cable assemblies will drive the growth of the global cable assemblies market for automotive industry.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region, with countries such as China, Japan, and India is a strong market for cable assemblies and expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing demand for electric vehicles, presence of large number of manufacturers, and growth in the power distribution sector are expected to drive the growth of the global cable assemblies market in this region.

Browse key industry insights spread across 138 pages with 61 market data tables & 37 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cable-assembly-market-4975/

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

Custom/Application Specific Assemblies

Rectangular Assemblies

Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies

Circular Assemblies

Fiber Optics Assemblies

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies

Others

Market by Application

Automotive

Telecom

Computers and Peripherals

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Medical

Others

Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Korea India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4975

Related Reports:

Automotive TIC Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing (In-house and Outsourcing), Application (Vehicle Inspection, Electric Components and Electronics, OEM Testing, Telematics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-tic-market-4977/

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing), Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Data Mining), Drive (Autonomous Drive, Semi-autonomous Drive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-4996/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.