The Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis (2019-2025): Consumables & Assay Kits Segment Poised to Exceed $3.1 Billion by 2025

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8.1%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables & Assay Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$92.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$191.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Consumables & Assay Kits will reach a market size of US$174.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$639.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); Euroimmun AG (Germany); Grifols International SA (Spain); Hycor Biomedical, Inc. (USA); INOVA Diagnostics, Inc. (USA); Protagen AG (Germany); Siemens AG (Germany); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA); Trinity Biotech PLC (Ireland).



Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Statistics on Select Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and 2025

Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Thyroiditis

Scleroderma

Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for Autoimmune Diagnosis Market

Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and 2022

Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on Public Health

Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with Positive Implications for the Market

Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases

Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities

Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases

RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and Accurate Method

AVISE CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: An Overview

An Insight into Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe

European Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Systemic Autoimmune Disease for 2019

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019

Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: A High Growth Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jo933

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

