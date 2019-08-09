The Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis (2019-2025): Consumables & Assay Kits Segment Poised to Exceed $3.1 Billion by 2025
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8.1%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables & Assay Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$92.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$191.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Consumables & Assay Kits will reach a market size of US$174.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$639.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); Euroimmun AG (Germany); Grifols International SA (Spain); Hycor Biomedical, Inc. (USA); INOVA Diagnostics, Inc. (USA); Protagen AG (Germany); Siemens AG (Germany); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA); Trinity Biotech PLC (Ireland).
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Prelude
- Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019
- Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Autoantibodies (Test Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Global Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
- Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Lab-Developed Tests for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
- Statistics on Select Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and 2025
- Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Thyroiditis
- Scleroderma
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for Autoimmune Diagnosis Market
- Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and 2022
- Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on Public Health
- Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with Positive Implications for the Market
- Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases
- Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases
- Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities
- Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases
- RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and Accurate Method
- AVISE CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Product) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: An Overview
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Autoantibodies (Test Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Product) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- An Insight into Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe
- European Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Systemic Autoimmune Disease for 2019
- Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: A High Growth Market
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
