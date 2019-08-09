Territory minister urges consensus in local government process

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, considered on Thursday in Luanda, crucial to invest in the quest for inevitable consensus in local government process putting the country’s and people’s interest above everything.,

The official urged so, while addressing the opening ceremony of the second Conference on Local Government in Angola.

On the occasion, the official underscored that is crucial to build a process involving everybody seeking solutions that enable the construction of bridges capable of uniting various visions and sensibilities that surrounds a process like this one.

In addition, he said that the institutional coordination will be crucial to create solutions that enable set up a model, which secures the harmony between central, provincial and municipal intervention, in the Framework of the autonomy the municipalities are expected to have.

The meeting, which discussed various theme namely the transfer of competences and institutional coordination among others, counted on the presence of Cabo Verde and Portugal officials.

