ISWH CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders on Strategic Pivot and New Stock Symbol

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, issues the following letter to shareholders from the CEO following approval of the Company’s stock symbol change request from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”):



Dear Valued Shareholder,

As should be clear, we have recently completed the final step in our transformation from a pure-play in the adult beverage industry to a diversified business that retains exposure to the beverage market through our award-winning spirits products, but also now includes a powerfully positioned and rapidly growing Health and Wellness segment with a core focus on the CBD products marketplace and the home healthcare industry.

That final step came with quick notice from FINRA that they have approved our symbol change request from “ISBG” to “ISWH” to better reflect our new business model, corporate name, and official description of business activities.

This is a fundamental reorientation of our identity as an organization and of the value proposition we offer to our shareholders.

It may come as a surprise to many of you to learn that we have been fostering strong growth in a home healthcare segment that employs home caretakers for seniors and individuals with special medical, cognitive, and physical needs that live independently or in a private residence outside of a medical care facility.

This is an extremely promising avenue for future growth for the Company. We have already seen over 120% y/y growth in sales from this operational focus, and we expect that continue or even accelerate as we add new headcount on this side.

The reason this may come as a surprise is because, prior to changing our corporate name and ticker symbol, we haven’t been recognizing revenues from this segment in our financial reporting because they were not representative of our primary business activities as an adult beverage company. However, now that we have made all necessary changes, these revenues will be representative of our core business activities, and henceforth will be reflected in our performance data as of our next quarterly financial filing.

We expect this change to materially boost top line performance numbers on a comparative basis over coming quarters.

Naturally, the other primary contributor to our very upbeat assessment of the Company’s long-term growth prospects is our strong footprint in the CBD products space. As we have covered in prior communications, we have now brought to market a diversified line of premium CBD products that will see sales growth through our powerful partnership network.

The CBD marketplace continues to be the focus of a furious climb in analyst growth expectations on a macro level, with analyst firms consistently upping projections for growth in the space over coming quarters and years. This trend is being fostered by a continued mainstreaming process for CBD, which remains very much a niche product market.

However, one major shift underway in 2019 promises to dramatically accelerate the rate of consumer adoption and growth in the CBD space: CBD products are increasingly gaining a foothold in physical retail chain stores.

We have long believed that this shift would represent a seminal evolutionary step in the maturation of the CBD products market – moving from a market where 98% of sales come as the result of consumer ecommerce activity on specialty CBD websites to one where browsing shoppers happen to regularly see CBD-based products stocked on the shelves of major retail chains. The CBD market is taking that step this year, which accounts for the recent report put out by the analysts at the Brightfield Group who are now looking for a 700% year/year jump in CBD-based products sales in 2019.

We continue to be positioned to thrive in the thick of this trend with our P19 line of CBD products. We are also positioned to benefit from the strong trend toward increasing outpatient home healthcare services. These two trends are set to fuel unprecedented Company growth for ISWH in 2019, and should explain why we have taken recent steps to change our corporate name and stock symbol.

I look forward to keeping you updated as we make new strides in the coming weeks.





Best Regards,

Terry Williams, CEO

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.

info@isbg.global



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.