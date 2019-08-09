mophie debuts first multi-device wireless charging pads, available at apple.com and select Apple stores

dual wireless charging pad and 3-in-1 wireless charging pad are optimized for Apple® devices

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the no. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S. 1, today introduced two multi-device wireless charging pads and two car chargers designed to work with a variety of Apple products. The sleek, dual wireless charging pad, and 3-in-1 wireless charging pad easily keep everyday-carry Apple accessories powered with fast wireless charging. The new products are available now at apple.com and will be available next week at select Apple Stores, and mophie.com.



Both of mophie’s new wireless charging pads are engineered to safely deliver up to 7.5W of power to any Qi-enabled iPhone or AirPods. Simply place the wireless device on the pads and charging begins immediately.

“We are proud to introduce a variety of charging solutions that ensure customers can keep their mobile devices and accessories powered to meet the demands of daily life,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Brands. “With smooth, polished finishes that look sleek on any desk or tabletop, the mophie wireless charging pads provide the most convenient way to charge up to a trio of favorite devices.”

dual wireless charging pad (SRP $79.95)

The mophie dual wireless charging pad charges any compatible iPhone and AirPods quickly and efficiently. An extra USB-A port allows a third USB device to be charged simultaneously, such as Apple Watch.

3-in-1 wireless charging pad (SRP $139.95)

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad conveniently charges iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch from one central location. To ensure a seamless charging experience for all three devices, it features a dedicated cavity for AirPods, and an integrated charging stand for Apple Watch that holds it at the ideal angle for Nightstand Mode with an unobstructed view of the screen.

car chargers

In addition to the wireless charging pads, mophie has added to its line of car chargers designed to turn any car into a power hub for a truly mobile lifestyle. Made of premium anodized aluminum, both models feature a USB-C port to quickly recharge devices at up to 18W speeds while on-the-go. They feature charge-indicator lights and a minimalist design to fit any car interior. Newly available models include:

USB-C car charger (SRP $24.95, available online only)

º Single USB-C port with high-speed 18W PD output

º Single USB-C port with high-speed 18W PD output Dual USB car charger (SRP $29.95)

º One USB-C PD 18W port and one USB-A 12W port for a combined 30W charging output

Availability:

The mophie dual wireless charging pad, 3-in-1 wireless charging pad, and USB-C car chargers are available now at apple.com and will be available next week at select Apple Stores, and mophie.com.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Wireless, Charging Pad & Adjustable Charging Pad/Stand, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2018 - May 2019

About mophie:

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s websites at ZAGG.com , mophie.com , Gear4.com , and BestHALO.com .

Contacts:

Media:

The Brand Amp

Nicole Fait

949-438-1104

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com





