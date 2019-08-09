SPILT Unleash New Single 1984 On Unsuspecting Public

SPILT - 1984 (c) Jacaranda Records

Another binaural master from Jacaranda Records

this is hardcore immersive, don’t listen to it if you don’t want to hear their truth...” — Ray Mia

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPILT’s new single - 1984 - is out today.Arriving only a week after the release of the band’s six-track immersive audio EP Sickly Fit, 1984 provides a bombshell to ignite the summer with the definitive Runcorn Sound. Jacaranda Records Capomaestro Ray Mia said:“The guys weren't even born yet in ‘84, but they’ve channelled something with this… must be the Runcorn water which makes them tell it like it is - this is hardcore immersive, don’t listen to it if you don’t want to hear their truth... I’m hoping some people don’t like it so we can work out who not to trust, that way we can send them some Runcorn tap water to make them see better.” Listen Here ] [Wear Headphones]Release Details1984 was performed by SPILT, and written by Morgan Molyneux, Ronald Ayres & Josh Cunningham.Supervising Immersive Mix Producer: mrmmrImmersive Mix engineering & mixing by James KershawStereo Mix production, engineering & mixing by Jonathan TringhamFrom Immersive-first Label Jacaranda Records, the binaural master provides anyone using a set of standard headphones a three-dimensional audio experience - and richer stereo for anyone using speakers. The track is available to stream or download via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and all major streaming services.SPILT are:Mo Molyneux (Vocals/guitar)Ron Ayres (Bass)Josh Cunningham (Drums)About Jacaranda RecordsJacaranda Records is a reimagined record label driven by immersive audio, with a street network of live music venues and record stores in the heart of Liverpool - The UK's music city.Working with a wide international coalition of musicians, producers, managers and audio visual experts, the label provides a disruptive antidote to the traditional music industry ethos, forging new approaches to music creation, manufacture, promotion and distribution that leave control and revenues firmly in the hands of our artists.We provide developing and established artists with a range of creative, technical and monetization services while preserving their full mechanical, publishing and IP rights. Artist focused, forward-thinking and expert in deploying innovative technologies and techniques through every stage of the recording, release, distribution and commercialisation cycles, the label works with a diverse range of creatives and performers to maximise the impact and returns for their work, all the while re-imagining, re-inventing and re-defining what impact and return means.The latest evolution of the brand that launched The Beatles, Jacaranda Records is taking the soul of an organisation built on launching talent in a City where music is in its DNA, and forging a new path to support and build on the breadth of talent that walks its streets - all with an attitude and vision befitting its people and the global audiences who care about music.

https://youtu.be/OrK5tN35BT0



