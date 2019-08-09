Global Nebulizer Device Pipeline Study 2019: Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizer Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Nebulizer industry is estimated to be around $0.9 billion in 2019.



The 2019 Nebulizer pipeline is characterized by presence of 8 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 6 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, Aeon Research & Technology and Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd companies have their products approval phase of development.



Global Nebulizer pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Nebulizer pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Nebulizer market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Nebulizer pipeline. Details of companies, their Nebulizer operations and contact information are provided.



The global Nebulizer market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ablynx NV

Aeon Research & Technology

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Aura Medical Nebican

Parion Sciences Inc

SolAeroMed Inc

Verona Pharma Plc

Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd

