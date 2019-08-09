First Data Collection Summer School for University Students in Chad

In the world of humanitarian response, proper data leads to better practices. This summer, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is sharing that lesson with university scholars in Chad to strengthen the capacity in the field of data collection and information management.

Collecting data is key to better understanding of migrant flows and needs of displaced populations in Chad, where over 244,000 persons are currently displaced. Through IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) tool, data collection can help develop evidence-based policies, programming and improve the humanitarian response in the country.

IOM organized the first DTM Summer School for university students in N’Djamena during the first week of August, a six-day training that hosted 15 undergraduate and graduate students in sociology, economics, information management and computer science. The IOM program offered participants exposure to data collection methodologies as well as the latest tools for data processing and analysis.

“We want to build a talent pool to support and improve data collection in the country and continue to give opportunities to the youth to build upon their capacity,” said Yakin Mwanza, IOM DTM Coordinator in Chad, who emphasized the importance of annually renewing this initiative to offer more opportunities to Chadian youth to develop their skills in data collection and management.

For most participants, the summer school provided their first technical training in the field. Participants also became more aware of IOM’s work in Chad, and how IOM’s reliance on reliable data can contribute to protecting displaced communities.

“I encourage IOM to continue this initiative for all Chadian youth. This training helps us, the youth, to understand migration trends in our country and help contribute to the protection of displaced Chadians,” said Nanra, a data science student.

After the training, participants took an exam to select four winners for internships with the DTM team.

The DTM Summer School was made possible thanks to funding from the Federal Republic of Germany through its Emergency Assistance to Displaced Populations in Chad project and the Netherlands through the Enhancing the Understanding of Migration and Human Mobility in Chad Through Improved Migration-Related Data Management project.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.