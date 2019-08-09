Global Clickstream Analytics Market to Grow by $1.5 Million Between 2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clickstream Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Clickstream Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 15.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Click Path and Website Optimization, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$856.1 Thousand by the year 2025, Click Path and Website Optimization will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.2 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$109.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Click Path and Website Optimization will reach a market size of US$58.4 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$237.7 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adobe Systems, Inc. (USA); At Internet (Brazil); Connexity, Inc. (USA); Google Cloud Platform (USA); HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.) (India); IBM Corporation (USA); Jumpshot, Inc. (USA); Microsoft Corporation (USA); Oracle Corporation (USA); SAP SE (Germany); Splunk, Inc. (USA); Talend SA (France); Verto Analytics Inc. (USA); Vlocity Inc. (USA); Webtrends Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Clickstream Analytics: An Introductory Prelude

Sophisticated Capabilities Prompt Widespread Adoption

Escalating Use Case Across Web-Empowered Industries

Internet Dynamics Strongly Support the Deployment of Clickstream Analytics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clickstream Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Click Path and Website Optimization (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Customer Analysis (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Basket Analysis and Personalization (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Traffic Analysis (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Clickstream Analytics for Effective Tracking of Customer's Online Journey

Empowering Brands to Turn Browsers into Buyers

Real-time Upselling & Cross Selling Made Easier with Clickstream Analytics

Customer Interests Effectively Understood with Clickstream Analysis

Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising Industry

eCommerce & Retail Firms Leverage Clickstream Analytics to Generate Valuable Insights

Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media & Entertainment Industry

Clickstream Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Travel Agencies

Hotel Guest Data Mining Made Highly Convenient with Analytics

Businesses Rely On Clickstream Data to Optimize Social Outreach

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Clickstream Analytics

Types of Clickstream Analytics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Clickstream Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Click Path and Website Optimization (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Customer Analysis (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Basket Analysis and Personalization (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Traffic Analysis (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Clickstream Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Click Path and Website Optimization (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Customer Analysis (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Basket Analysis and Personalization (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Traffic Analysis (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



