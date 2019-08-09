MFA suspends State Protocol officials

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) on Thursday suspended, with immediate effect, officials of the State General Protocol posted at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport and at the Domestic Terminal units.,

The measure is due to the existence of serious irregularities and illicit practices, such as allowing unauthorized access by strangers in both units and the passage of unauthorized goods and merchandise, involving employees of the institution.

According to a press release from MIREX, in addition to the suspension, the respective cases will be forwarded to the appropriate police and judicial authorities, underlining that disciplinary proceedings have already been opened to hold offenders accountable.

In the statement, Mirex recalls that the 4 February International Airport and Domestic Terminal VIP lounges should only be used by domestic and foreign entities provided for in Presidential Decree No. 230/11 of 23 August.

This is the diploma that approves the regulation on the management and use of state protocol rooms.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.