HALIX Starts Operational Production with New cGMP Facility in Q4-2019

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, August 09, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- HALIX, a contract development and manufacturing organization of clinical and commercial proteins and viral products, based in the Netherlands, announced today that they have met their major milestone with the interim delivery of their new 6,700 m2 cGMP facility in Leiden Bio Science Park.

Following one year of construction, HALIX has completed its new state-of-the-art cGMP facility for the development and production of biopharmaceutical drug substances.

The new five-level production facility contains a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for viral vaccines and viral vectors and a separate protein manufacturing area with a capacity up to 1,000 Liter single-use bioreactors. In addition, lab space is available for process development, analytical development and quality control. All cleanroom areas have a unidirectional process flow and are designed to allow commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals products.

“This new facility offers our current and future clients capacity and flexibility for future expansion and will allow for cGMP manufacturing solutions for viral products, proteins, gene therapy and client-specific new technologies.” said Roland Hecht, HALIX Chief Customer Officer.

Alex Huybens, HALIX Chief Operations Officer, further added “We are very pleased to have met this major milestone for our new manufacturing facility. We have made great progress under very aggressive timelines. After a construction time of just 12 months we are now able to start production of viral products and protein production will follow soon. This milestone aligns with our growth and expansion strategy that will enable us to accommodate the growing market demand as well as our clients’ demands”.

Caption: New cGMP facility starting operational production in Q4-2019 Link to the high resolution picture (https://www.halix.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Halix_2.07.19_1.jpg)

About HALIX Founded in 2012 and based in Leiden, the Netherlands, HALIX is a corporate venture and spin-off of HAL Allergy and serving customers since then as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The company is licensed for the contract manufacturing of clinical and commercial medicines according to cGMP standards. HALIX leverages advanced biopharmaceutical technologies and provides the full portfolio of pharmaceutical documentation of cGMP production processes, as well as production of units which are required for clinical approval. HALIX, as an end-to-end service provider, will serve its customers the full range from the first development steps to start of commercial production after successful registration of products.

HALIX and HAL Allergy Group belong to the family owned Droege Group AG.

About Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in “special situations”. With the guiding principle “execution – following the rules of art”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

